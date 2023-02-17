Yungblud began his 2023 world tour in Wales last night (February 16) – see official images, fan-shot footage and the full setlist below.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – took to the stage at Cardiff International Arena in support of his self-titled third studio album, which came out last September.

Kicking off his 20-song set with ’21st Century Liability’ (the title track from his 2018 debut record), Yungblud treated the crowd to cuts from across his entire discography (per Setlist.FM).

The theatric gig began with a big screen displaying a moody black-and-white rain visual as storm sound effects played out over the PA. Eventually, Harrison appeared in silhouette before large wings emerged from his back.

When the curtain dropped, the star repeatedly instructed the crowd “jump!” while a huge pyro display was unleashed. Watch here:

Yungblud later played a live version of ‘I Think I’m OKAY’, his 2019 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Elsewhere, he stripped things back by delivering an intimate piano performance of ‘Sweet Heroine’.

Appearing on a B-stage, Harrison introduced ‘Medication’ by giving an impassioned speech about what he and his fanbase have built together. “This community is so fucking beautiful,” he said, “because it’s so fucking real!”

“This started out with fucking 10 of us coming to each other [and] going, ‘I’m fucking sick and tired of people looking at me like I’m a fucking freak or a stranger’,” the artist continued.

“Do you wanna know what? In this life, people will try and pull you down […] because they can’t give themselves to the idea that individuality is the most pure thing you can fucking own.”

See a range of photos and videos from Yungblud’s concert in Cardiff here:

YUNGBLUD cantando "21st Century Liability" em Cardiff.

pic.twitter.com/1jZkqJD8gy — YUNGBLUD Info Brasil (@yungbludinfo) February 16, 2023

Fucking sick gig @NeckDeepUK @yungblud in Cardiff!! Hope to see you guys again soon 🤘🏻💀🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/l45J27xJqp — Ryzuu (@lRyzuu) February 17, 2023

Medication is back on the setlist, nature is healing 🥹🖤 pic.twitter.com/Qe6uiCOnqX — YUNGBLUD ARMY (@YungbludArmy) February 17, 2023

the sweet heroine instrumental wow?!?! @yungblud i have goosebumps pic.twitter.com/3eUJlvyUYH — Freya (@freyawhitfield) February 16, 2023

YUNGBLUD via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/WmBUmPbH5Q — YUNGBLUD Info Brasil (@yungbludinfo) February 17, 2023

@yungblud what a fucking night after 6 shows (best one yet if your going get ready it’s mental) I finally got a setlist – every time I’ve met you it’s been amazing I won’t be forgetting this night #yungblud #YUNGBLUDCardiff pic.twitter.com/2Nw4HHjUmE — Kip Drewson (@kip_drewson) February 17, 2023

who needs the 1975 anyway i’ve got yungblud pic.twitter.com/Mfqi9WsZBT — alf 🔸 (@Alf_GK) February 17, 2023

©️@YungbludArmy via instagram reels🖤 FIST SHOW OF THE TOUR! The setlist!!! AND THE B STAGE! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2jKpBuD9JK — YUNGBLUD SPAIN🇪🇸 SAFE ACC (@SpainYungblud) February 17, 2023

honestly @yungblud best concert i have ever fooking attended. Love youuu! pic.twitter.com/zNKTpwU62s — Sporty Spice ⚽️🌶 (@itsalicia_7xx) February 16, 2023

Yungblud played:

’21st Century Liability’

‘The Funeral’

‘Parents’

‘Tissues’

‘Mad’

‘Strawberry Lipstick’

‘Fleabag’

‘Die For The Hype’

‘Medication’

‘California’

‘Anarchist’

‘Sex Not Violence’

‘Mars’

‘I Cry 2’

‘Sweet Heroine’

‘Kill Somebody’

‘I Think I’m OKAY’

‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’

‘The Boy In The Black Dress’

‘Loner’

The UK leg of Yungblud’s 2023 world tour continues in Birmingham tomorrow night (February 18) ahead of further dates in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and London. See the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

18 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

25 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Throughout the tour, Yungblud is teaming up with the Show Support organisation, who offer mental health support for fans at the gigs.

“The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns,” a statement reads. “Fans will be able to access this support before, during and after the shows.”