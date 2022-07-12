Yungblud cancels autumn shows due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Yungblud has been forced to cancel several shows scheduled for this autumn due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The musician was due to perform at dates in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City but all have now been cancelled.

In a statement, Yungblud wrote: “My family in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my shows this fall are going to be cancelled.

“You know how much I hate cancelling shows, it breaks my fucking hearts but this [is] way behind my control.”

He continued: “I promise I will be back soon and have massive plans. All will be made clear soon, it’s gonna be fookin mental.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the show will be given an automatic refund. For any questions or concerns, fans are being told to contact their point of sales directly.

Earlier this month, Yungblud shared details of an intimate UK and European tour.

The artist will play smaller venues as part of his ‘International As Fuck Tour’, taking in shows in Dublin, Dundee, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Coventry, Bournemouth, Southampton, Kingston Upon Thames, Brighton, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Wien, Berlin, Milano and Madrid between October 18 and November 15, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now via his official website.

The Doncaster singer-songwriter is currently on tour playing festivals in Europe ahead of shows in Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Yungblud UK and Europe tour dates 2022:

OCTOBER

Thursday October 20 – Dundee, Fat Sams

Friday October 21 – Newcastle, Boiler Room

Saturday October 22 – Leeds, Riley Smith Theatre

Sunday October 23 – Liverpool, Hangar 34

Monday October 24 – Coventry, HMV Empire

Tuesday October 25 – Bournemouth, Old Fire Station

Wednesday October 26 – Southampton 1865

Thursday October 27 – Kingston, Pryzm

Saturday October 29 – Brighton, Chalk

In other news, Yungblud recently released new single ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’, which is taken from his self-titled third album that arrives on September 2.

In a press release, the artist (real name Dominic Harrison) explained that he wrote the song “to help me stand up”, declaring that, “To me, this song is what happiness feels like. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to fuck off and come back another day.

“I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day. No matter what they’re going through, they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision; that’s the dream.”

He also debuted new song ‘Tissues’ at Glastonbury Festival last month – watch that here.