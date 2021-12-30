Yungblud hints at Miley Cyrus collaboration on new album

Yungblud has has hinted that a collaboration with Miley Cyrus could feature on his forthcoming new album.

The Doncaster musician – real name Dominic Harrison – refused to confirm the team up in a new interview but suggested it could well happen.

When asked about the collaboration in The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he said: “Listen, I cannot disclose that information. Maybe, baby.”

Of his third album, Yungblud added: “It’s killer. Just you wait – it’s nearly done. I’ve got two albums ready but I’m just finishing the one to put out.”

It comes after he was recently pictured in the studio with Willow Smith with the pair taking to Instagram to tease their own forthcoming collaboration.

Willow uploaded a snap of herself and Harrison posing together in the studio, with the latter sharing a similar image on his Stories feed.

“Red alert,” Yungblud wrote as the caption. Elsewhere, the Doncaster musician was photographed standing behind a microphone and sitting next to a mixing desk with a red electric guitar.

Speaking to NME recently about his forthcoming third studio album, Yungblud said: “We’ve got album three and four done and ready to go. At the start of this year around Christmas when ‘Weird!’ went to Number One, everyone said ‘go on holiday, have a rest’, but I went straight up to Leeds to a studio 20 minutes from where I grew up and wrote an album, then went to America and wrote another one.”

He added: “I can’t wait for you to hear it. A lot of people had an expectation of what I should do next and with success comes a lot of conversation around what Yungblud is and the perception of whatever the fuck I am and everyone’s got an opinion on it – but I’m so excited to release this because it’s just me.”

“I went out to America and did a load of sessions but I came back because I didn’t want to do that so I made it in my mate’s bedroom. This is how it should be done.”