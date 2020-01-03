Yungblud led his fans in a chant against Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at The Forum in Melbourne last night (January 2).

In a tweet yesterday, the English rocker born Dominic Harrison shared footage from his gig and tagged Morrison in it. In the brief clip, Yungblud jumps and runs across the stage as he rallies the crowd to gleefully chant “Fuck ScoMo!”

Watch the madness go down below.

Yungblud’s big kiss-off to Morrison comes amidst outrage at the PM’s response to the ongoing climate emergency in Australia. The extreme weather conditions across the country have led to the cancellation of numerous music festivals, including Falls Festival in Lorne which Harrison was originally scheduled to play last Sunday (December 29).

In response to the festival’s cancellation, Yungblud and other Falls Festival acts like Halsey and Peking Duk announced last-minute makeup shows in Melbourne. Tickets from Yungblud’s replacement gig were donated to bushfire relief efforts via the Country Fire Authority and Rural Fire Service.

In an Instagram post, Yungblud said the makeup gig “turned out to be fookin mental” and was a “good old last minute rock n roll show.”

Yungblud will perform at the Emmore Theatre tonight (January 3) in Newtown, Sydney, wrapping up his brief tour Down Under in support of his 2019 ‘The Underrated Youth’ EP.