Yungblud on how Green Day inspired his latest single ‘Strawberry Lipstick’

Yungblug has revealed how Green Day inspired his latest single ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

The Doncaster artist, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, shared the track last month ahead of his forthcoming second album.

Speaking to MTV, Harrison recalled watching Green Day live during his early teenage years, before going on to pen the ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ chorus with The Strypes‘ Josh McClorey at the age of 15.

“I was just like, ‘I’m gonna make a song and a video that I’ve always wanted to make’,” he explained. “That was the 13-year-old Dom, looking at Billie Joe Armstrong play ‘Bullet In A Bible’ at Milton Keynes.

“I was like, ‘I want my hair spiked, I wanna look like something out of DragonForce, I wanna put a Union Jack on, and I just wanna rock’n’roll.”

He continued: “Me and Josh [McClorey] had started something really young; we started that at like 15. That chorus was written when we were so young. We stayed up all night on a songwriting retreat and were keeping all the old boys up. They were knocking on the door like, ‘Go to sleep!’. We were just screaming [the chorus] at them.”

Yungblud went on to describe ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ as “just a song about liberation and energy”, adding: “I just want to send all of my love and energy to everyone. I want people to put it on if they are feeling down.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Yungblud has collaborated on a new song with Bring Me The Horizon. Oli Sykes said that they’ve “been scheming” and have “got something coming” in the near future.