Yungblud opens up about being molested as a child ahead of new single ‘Hated’

Yungblud has revealed he was molested by a doctor ahead of the release of his new single ‘Hated’ tomorrow (August 24).

In a social media post, the singer, real name Dominic Harrison, said the incident took place when he was seven years old. He said he had never told anyone until he admitted it to his producer while writing ‘Hated’, which he described as “the most personal thing I’ve ever released”.

“when i was seven years old i was molested by a doctor. i never told anyone until i told my producer when this song started to come out,” he began. “this is the most personal song i’ve ever released. that’s not to say it’s soft or gentle. far from it.

“it’s a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul.”

He continued: “the song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. finding inner strength. acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future.

“You’ve got to kill somebody to be somebody to be who you want to be. You’ve got to hit rock bottom and live through all of the shit nobody believes. You’ve got to hurt some people but first some people will thirst on watching you bleed. And that’s when you know that you’ve made it. When you’re hated.”

‘Hated’ is the follow-up to Yungblud’s recent single ‘Lowlife’, which he previously said represents the start of his “new era”.

The singer shared the music video for the single earlier this month, which sees him walk the streets of Camden Town with his younger self in tow.

“I wanted to make something that looked like emo Shameless or St Trinians on acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualising the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper,” he said.

“I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a fucked up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life. Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn’t always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.