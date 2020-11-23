Yungblud opens up on suicidal thoughts: “I would feel totally alone”

Yungblud has shared his experiences of mental illness, revealing he had his first suicidal thoughts at aged 13.

Speaking to the Guardian in a new interview, the singer spoke of feeling “totally alone” in a room full of people.

“I had a lot of friends but in a room full of people I would feel totally alone,” Dominic Harrison said. “I had my first suicidal thoughts at 13.”

He continued: “If you know Yungblud, the music is secondary, I don’t give a shit about hit records. All I care about is a culture, like the Stone Roses or Green Day had, where I stand on stage and we come together because we’re integral to each other’s lives.

“That’s what it’s about, connecting to people. If I don’t do it, I die. If I don’t do it I go back to wanting to kill myself. I know it’s fucked up that all of us have this codependency, but that’s the way it is. I’m just like them in the way they’re just like me.”

In an NME interview last year, Yungblud spoke of his struggles with anxiety and depression, and contributing his music to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack.

“I think it’s really important,” Yungblud told NME. of the show’s portrayal of mental illness. “There’s so much controversy around this show because people think it’s glamorising anxiety. I do not. It’s doing what good art should do: it’s highlighting a subject that people wouldn’t normally talk about.”

“People say that it’s triggering and uncomfortable. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and I have a lot of my life. Do you know what’s more uncomfortable than that? Someone not understanding what you’re going through.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: