Yungblud has revealed his proudest moment of 2019.

Back in July, Yungblud organised a special ‘Yungblud Cruise’ show on the River Thames. The event was a last-minute performance and fans were alerted to the show via Yungblud’s social media.

At the climax of the concert, Yungblud beamed the message “There’s hope for the underrated youth” onto the side of the Houses Of Parliament.

Advertisement

Speaking about that moment to Rock Sound, the Yorkshire-born 22-year-old multi instrumentalist described it as his proudest moment of the year.

When asked about his proudest moment, Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – said: “I think it has to be the Houses Of Parliament stunt. That was an accumulation of my community in one night. Thousands of kids gathered together on the bridges and the banks of the Thames.”

He continued: “Everyone asks me whether I told anyone that I was going to do it. It was all done completely illegally. I paid these geezers £10,000 out of my own pocket to turn up in a van and to hire a projector that was strong enough for the job and then we just ran with it. That was just it.

“We came together and did something that was more than music. We did something that was more than a fanbase. We did something that was a cultural moment.”

Advertisement

Yungblud is due to play next year’s NME awards alongside Beabadoobee. Returning on February 12, the Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and tickets for the event are available here.

“I wanna be the rock star for the 2020 generation,” Yungblud told NME when interviewed for The Big Read earlier this year.

“People always advise me: don’t say that you want to be something, just in case you don’t turn out to be it. But I’m not afraid to say that I wanna be the rock kid for them. I hate it when people say: ‘rock isn’t cool’. Rock is so fucking cool. Pouring your heart out is cool.”