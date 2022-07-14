Yungblud shares “sad version” of new single ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’

Yungblud has shared a new version of his recent single ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’.

The original take on the track, which was released last month, was a short and upbeat pop-rock song.

The latest version the artist (real name Dominic Harrison) has shared, dubbed the “sad version”, is much more downbeat than the original version and sees Yungblud strumming an acoustic guitar in a black and white video. You can view the clip below.

Advertisement

In a press release, Yungblud previously explained that he wrote the song “to help me stand up”, declaring that, “To me, this song is what happiness feels like. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to fuck off and come back another day.

“I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day. No matter what they’re going through, they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision; that’s the dream.”

‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ is the third single to come from Harrison’s new album as Yungblud – the eponymous record is set to land on September 2 via Locomotion/Geffen – following the release of ‘The Funeral’ in March and the Willow-assisted ‘Memories’ last month.

During his set at Glastonbury last month, he debuted another two new songs from the album: ‘Tissues’, which samples The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’, and ‘I Cry 2!’.

Speaking to NME recently, Harrison said the album was simply titled ‘Yungblud’ as an act of self-empowerment. He explained: “The name Yungblud, as it’s gotten bigger, has been twisted relentlessly as every single person has had an opinion on who I am. This album is not a ‘woe is me’ rockstar story; it’s about me reclaiming my own name, and humanising the caricature that everybody else has made me into.”