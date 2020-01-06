Yungblud teases collaboration with Post Malone

Yungblud has seemingly teased a collaboration with Post Malone that will arrive later this year.

The singer – real name Dominic Harrison – refused to rule out a collaboration with the US star when quizzed about comments that his next track features an artist who is a “bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll”.

“I can’t say who it is yet but he is such a visionary artist. So fucking sick and he is a bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll,” he told MusicFeeds.com.

“I’ll give you a clue, the first time that I heard about him and the first time that I saw that he was such a clear bridge between hip-hop and rock’n’roll was in an Australian press outlet.”

When asked if the rapper, real name Austin Post, is the mystery collaborator, he replied: “I can’t say but I’m glad you’re curious! You’ll have to wait till 2020.”

However, it’s equally likely that he could be referring to Machine Gun Kelly – with whom he has shared a close friendship over recent years. The pair previously collaborated on 2019’s ‘I Think I’m Okay’, which also featured Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, Yungblud recently said his new album is a “nod to David Bowie”, taking direct inspiration from the music icon’s 1971 hit ‘Life on Mars’.

Yungblud is also set to play next month’s NME awards, alongside Beabadoobee. Returning on February 12, the Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and tickets for the event are available here.