Yungblud has shared a stripped back version of ‘love song’ for Valentine’s Day, after teasing a “v day surprise” over the weekend.

The Doncaster artist performed the live rendition of the song at London’s Eastcote Studios, filmed entirely in black and white. It’s an intimate, yearning version of ‘love song’, with Yungblud pouring his heart out on piano, accompanied by an acoustic guitarist who also provides subtle backup vocals. Watch it below:

It wasn’t the only Valentine’s Day surprise Yungblud – aka Dom Harrison – had for fans, also releasing a themed EP titled ‘a weird! af valentine’s day’ to mark the occasion.

The six-tracker is comprised of pre-released cuts from his latest album ‘Weird!’ and 2019’s ‘the underrated youth’, including ‘cotton candy’, ‘parents’, and of course, ‘love song’.

You can also stream that below:

Harrison had previously teased that he had a special “surprise” for fans on social media, posting a pair of images in which he’s standing next to a piano.

“lil v day surprise for you coz im lonely as fuck,” he captioned the snaps.

lil v day surprise for you coz im lonely as fuck. tomorrow 6pm (bst).🖤🩸🖤 pic.twitter.com/aANQP07wXO — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) February 13, 2021

Yungblud released his second studio album ‘Weird!’ back in December, and last month shared the video to the Machine Gun Kelly-featuring ‘Acting Like That’. Blink-182‘s Travis Barker also appears on the collaborative track.

In January, the singer revealed that he’d almost finished another new record during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, telling fans on Instagram he was “in the studio” being “mad creative”.

“I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental,” he explained. “I can’t wait for you to see.”

Earlier this month, Harrison performed a stripped-back radio session ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘Mars’ and a cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakout hit ‘Drivers License’ on French radio.

In a five-star review of ‘Weird!’, NME wrote: “Taking everything that’s brilliant about Yungblud and amplifying it, album two is Harrison at his most extreme. It’s exactly where he belongs, too. Yungblud’s never seemed more inspiring or vital as he proves himself as one of the most important rock stars around. ‘weird!’ really is wonderful.”