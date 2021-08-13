Yungblud to broadcast his London gig live on TikTok tonight

Yungblud is set to broadcast live on TikTok from his show in London tonight (August 13).

The singer is currently on his ‘Occupy The UK’ tour, which includes five dates at the Kentish Town Forum in London.

Tonight’s Forum gig will be broadcast on Yungblud’s TikTok account from 9pm UK time, during which Yungblud will perform his new single ‘Fleabag’.

Advertisement

Yungblud announced the livestream in a TikTok video earlier this week, which you can watch below.

TikTok’s Head of Artist Partnerships David Mogendorff said in a statement: “Yungblud knows what his fans want and is one of the most creative and successful artists on our platform.

“We’re so pleased that fans who missed out on attending his London shows and his global community on TikTok will be able to watch the action LIVE with us on Friday night.”

Earlier this week Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes joined Yungblud on stage at the Kentish Town Forum, with the pair performing ‘Obey’ – Yungblud’s 2020 collaboration with BMTH – live for the first time.

Advertisement

Yungblud will take part in the Soccer Aid charity football match next month at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

“Football is a lot harder than rock’n’roll for me,” he said in a statement. “I think people are maybe expecting me to be on the pitch in a leather skirt and spike bracelet, but I’ll be out there trying to win the game.”