Yungblud to take “week offline” to focus on finishing new music

Yungblud has revealed that he’s planning to take “a week offline” to focus on finishing new music.

The singer told fans on social media that he’s taking a brief break in order to focus on writing new material.

Sharing a series of snaps which saw him in the studio, he wrote on Instagram: “I love you family. Takin a week offline to lick lollipops n finish some of the new shit. stay up. stay positive. you’re in my mind every minute of the fucking day. you’re my blud and guts. forever, always and a couple hours after that.”

Advertisement

His most recent track came in ‘Patience‘, his team-up with Polo G and KSI. It debuted at Number Three on the UK singles chart when it was released earlier this month.

The collaboration came about after KSI watched Yungblud perform at the 2020 NME awards, determining that the pair should work together.

Meanwhile, in Yungblud news, the musician has added dates to his ‘Life On Mars’ 2021 UK tour set to take place this autumn.

The ‘Weird!’ singer has confirmed new stop-offs in Brighton on September 27, Portsmouth on October 2, Leeds on October 16, and a second date in Liverpool on October 19.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yungblud previously revealed that he has nearly finished writing an entire album during coronavirus lockdown.