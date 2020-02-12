Yungblud wins Best Music Video at NME Awards 2020

Yungblud has won the award for Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Yungblud won the accolade for the video for ‘Original Me’, featuring Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Other nominees for the award included Normani, Brockhampton, Easy Life and Stormzy.

Picking up his award at this evening’s ceremony from presenters Glyn Fussell and Sink The Pink, Yungblud said: “This is crazy hell, fucking hell look at that. I used to watch NME Awards as a nipper and we’re fucking here.”

The singer born Dominic Harrison dedicated the award to his fans: “This is fucking ours. This isn’t mine. I love you so fucking much man. This video is mental because we got crushed by cars which signify if you fucking get crushed in life, you get back fucking up, alright?”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.