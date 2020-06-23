GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Yungblud’s YouTube series ‘The Yungblud Show’ to return this week

All proceeds will be going to Black Lives Matter

By Will Richards
CREDIT: Tom Pallant

Yungblud has announced that his popular YouTube show The Yungblud Show is returning this week.

A new episode of the show is set to drop on Thursday (June 25), with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter.

Yungblud introduced the show by wishing fans a Happy Pride Month, announcing that the show would be returning with special guests including Paris Hilton and activist Kenidra R. Woods. He also teased that there would be a special announcement at the end of the show.

Advertisement

“I know the past couple of months have been very scary and weird,” he said. “So I would like to take this opportunity to say fuck racism, fuck homophobia, as always fuck the coronavirus, and fuck Mr Donald Trump. I’ll see you Thursday.”

In the last episode of The Yungblud Show, which aired back in April, the singer was joined by Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Kelly Osbourne.

Reviewing the episode, NME wrote: “As with everything he does, there’s love at the core of The Yungblud Show. For 30 minutes, the Black Heart Gang family – that’s his always inclusive fanbase – comes together to think about something that isn’t impending doom.”

During lockdown, Yungblud launched a new ‘Stay Home’ video series, as well as becoming one of the first high-profile artists to stream a live gig from quarantine back in March.

Advertisement

The singer is also set to release a new album this year, which he has called “naïve and full of contradictions” in a recent interview.

“The album is a neat whisky, uncensored version of my life: it talks about liberation in terms of sex, my identity and my mental health, as well as love, heartbreak, self-harm, suicide, depression…” he said, adding that it’s “like a series of Skins.”

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.