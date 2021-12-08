Zakk Wylde: “If Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t a rockstar, he’d be a stand-up comedian”

Zakk Wylde has opened up about his friendship and working relationship with Ozzy Osbourne.

The Black Label Society frontman was making an appearance on AXS TV‘s ‘At Home And Social With…’, where he was interviewed about his band’s new album ‘Doom Crew Inc.’ and his history with Osbourne.

Speaking of recording 1988’s ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ and 1991’s ‘No More Tears’, Wylde said: “With Ozz, it’s a miracle any work ever gets done just because we’re constantly… All’s you gotta do is hang out with him for, like, five minutes, you’ll be on the floor crying. ‘Cause he’s always taking the piss out of himself or whatever else is going on in the world. He’s the best. If he wasn’t this legendary frontman and singer and everything like that, he’d have to do stand-up [comedy]. He’s the best. He’s hilarious.”

When asked if Osbourne had listened to ‘Doom Crew Inc.’ yet, Wylde said: “He tried. He goes, ‘Zakk, I really enjoy the new album.’ I was, like, ‘Ozz, what song do you like the best?’ He goes, ‘I like the part before you put it on and when it ends, and I also like the parts in between the songs when it’s just silence.’ I go, ‘Thanks, Ozz.’ And he goes, ‘Carry on. Good luck with the record.’ I’d expect nothing less.”

Wylde was a part of Osbourne’s band from 1987 to 1995, then again in 1998, from 2001 to 2004 and also from 2006 to 2009. He joined the band for a select number of dates during Osbourne’s 2017 summer tour, and then performed as part of the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour.

The Black Sabbath frontman announced details of his ‘last ever’ tour in September 2018, which was due to take place in 2019. However, he was forced to postpone dates in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in February after he was hospitalised with pneumonia. He then postponed all shows due to a subsequent fall.

Last month, the ‘No More Tours 2’ shows were once again rescheduled due to COVID restrictions. Osbourne was due to begin the tour in January 2022 with Judas Priest providing support, but continued COVID restrictions in Europe have now pushed back the dates again.

The shows will begin in Helsinki on May 3 2023, with European dates running throughout the rest of the month. The UK leg will then begin in Nottingham on May 31 before the tour finishes with a hometown show in Birmingham on June 14.