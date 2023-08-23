Zane Lowe shuts down rumour about Frank Ocean feature on Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’

Zane Lowe has shut down the rumour that he hinted at a potential collaboration between Frank Ocean and Drake on the latter’s upcoming LP ‘For All The Dogs’.

In a since-deleted tweet, a user falsely accused Lowe of saying that the Apple Music head and former BBC Radio 1 broadcaster said that one of the guest contributions on ‘For All The Dogs’ is “industry-shaking, never-done-before,” and the “feature of dreams.”

The user also said that the broadcaster hinted at it being Ocean by playing the singer’s hit track ‘Nikes’ directly afterwards.

Lowe then took to Twitter/X to clear the air, responding to the original tweet saying that it was “not true,” adding: “Haven’t said a word about the new Drake album, I hardly ever speak on Frank. Haven’t even been on the radio for the last few weeks. Back today. [SIC]”

Not true. Haven’t said a word about the new Drake album, I hardly ever speak on Frank. Haven’t even been on radio for last few weeks. Back today. https://t.co/edMSJpWivT — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) August 22, 2023

Though Drake and Ocean have yet to collaborate on a song, they have had numerous interactions together throughout the years.

Back in March, Drake purchased a $2million dollar chain from Ocean’s jewellery line, Homer, and took to Instagram to share the diamond incrusted piece. The rapper also gave Ocean a shout out on the track ‘Sticky’ from his seventh studio album ‘Honestly, Nevermind‘ as well as on ‘Privileged Rappers’ from his ‘Her Loss‘ album with 21 Savage.

In other news, the rapper revealed the artwork for ‘For All The Dogs’ which was drawn by his son Adonis. ‘For All The Dogs’ has yet to receive a release date, but is supposedly “coming soon”.

Last week (August 13), Drake also revealed that Bad Bunny will feature on the upcoming album. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album,” he told the audience in Los Angeles.

Drake’s most recent solo album was last year’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. That album scored a three-star review from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams writing: “‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around.

“He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”