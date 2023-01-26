Zara Larsson shares rousing new single ‘Can’t Tame Her’

Zara Larsson has shared the first single from her forthcoming third album.

The rousing track ‘Can’t Tame Her’ is driven by 80s synths and was co-written with long-standing collaborators MNEK and MTHR.

The Swedish singer has also shared a cinematic video for the track, which you can view below, which sees Larsson “in a face-off with her wild side”, according to a press release.

The release also marks the launch of Larsson’s alliance between her own Sommer House label and Epic / Black Butter Records, which was announced last year.

She previously told NME that her new album is “pretty much done”.

Larsson explained last year that she has worked on the majority of the follow up to 2021 LP ‘Poster Girl’ with Rick Nowels (Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa) alongside super-producer Danja (Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake).

“The fact that I’m in the studio with them [and am] working with them long term, it’s something that I’ve appreciated a lot,” Larsson said of her collaborators. “I’ve been really lucky to be in the studio with great writers, but it’s been kind of like speed dating a little bit.”

Larsson also said that sonically this album is “a little harder”.

She added: “The drums are a little harder, the vocals are vocalling a little bit more. I would just say I’ve been taking it up a notch, which is hopefully what I would like to do for every album, just step it up; but this one is really fucking good.”