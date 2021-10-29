Zayn Malik denies “striking” Gigi Hadid’s mother

Zayn Malik has denied “striking” Gig Hadid’s mother after she alleged he hit her during an altercation at his home.

The singer and former One Direction member has shot down claims that he physically assaulted Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his partner, Gigi, whom he has reportedly since split from after six years.

He said in a statement shared to TMZ: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik has a one-year-old daughter with Gigi called Khai.

The statement followed previous notes posted on social media by Malik in which he said he would “not contest claims arising for an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago”.

He said it was done “in an effort to protect that space for [Khai]”.

“This was and still should be a private matter,” he continued, “but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Sources told TMZ that Malik and Gigi split up more than a month ago. The couple first began dating in 2015 and have been on and off a few times before reuniting at the end of 2019.

Yolanda has said that she intends to file a police report on the allegation that Malik hit her, however nothing has yet materialised.

