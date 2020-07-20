Zayn Malik’s fans convince Spotify to remove Islamaphobic song aimed at singer

Zayn Malik‘s fans have successfully rallied Spotify to remove an Islamophobic song that takes aim at the singer.

The former One Direction star is the subject of a track called ‘Zayn Did 9/11’, which was recorded by parody artists Una Kompton in 2017.

After realising that it was being hosted on the streaming platform, fans campaigned for its removal using the hashtag #RemoveItForZayn.

The song aims a series of offensive digs at the singer, who is a non-practicing Muslim, and also makes light of the attacks on September 11, 2001 when 3,000 people were killed in New York and at The Pentagon.

By Sunday evening (July 19), fans realised that the track had been pulled from the platform because it no longer appeared on Kompton’s artist page. However, the track is still available on Apple Music and YouTube.

#removeitforzayn this is disgusting and zayn does not deserve this. report the song “zayn did 9/11” and email spotify requesting removal. pic.twitter.com/6kgsn7jOYG — vic ♡ mandy, colleen & fi!//ia (@lwtwaIIs) July 19, 2020

remove this shit. zayn was only EIGHT when 9/11 happened, how was an EIGHT YEAR OLD supposed to be behind 9/11? this is extremely racist and disrespectful towards arabs and muslims, as well as triggering. and very rude towards zayn as well. #removeitforzayn @Spotify @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/Bxjk1Rvub6 — haruka (@harrrukkaa) July 19, 2020

One Twitter user wrote: “Calling Zayn a terrorist is not fucking okay. The song is so fucking insensitive not just to Zayn but also the people involved to the 9/11 tragedy. Stop your fucking racist ass and go burn in hell.”

Commenting on the removal, a Spotify spokesperson told NME: “Spotify does not permit content whose principal purpose is to incite hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

“As we’ve done before, we will remove content that violates that standard. We’re not talking about offensive, explicit, or vulgar content – we’re talking about hate speech.”

