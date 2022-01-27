Zheani announces new EP ‘I Hate People on the Internet’, shares ‘Napalm’

Zheani will release a new seven-track EP, entitled ‘I Hate People on the Internet’, this coming March on Dirty Hit.

The EP, announced yesterday (January 26), will mark Zheani’s debut EP for the UK-based label. The trap-metal artist had previously released the lead single from the collection, ‘Fuck the Hollywood Cult’, in October 2021. A 2020 single, ‘Skin Walker’, will also feature on the EP.

To coincide with the EP’s announcement, Zheani has shared a new single from it entitled ‘Napalm’. Like ‘Fuck the Hollywood Cult’, the song was co-written by Zheani with Tayves Yosef Pelletier – AKA King Yosef. The two also co-produced the song alongside Catherine Marks and Mik Shida.

A video for the single, directed by Shida, premiered on Tuesday. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Zheani explained that the EP was written with her fans in mind – whom she believes are largely “look[ed] down on and silently judge[d]” by most creatives.

“I want them to prove that pretentious and shallow judgement to be wrong,” she said. “I want them to strive for more. I want them to know they are only as valuable as the value they claim for themselves, not the value this sick world places on them.”

‘I Hate People on the Internet’ is scheduled for release on March 23, 2022.

Zheani’s ‘I Hate People on the Internet’ EP tracklist is:

1. ‘Napalm’

2. ‘Designer Sadness’

3. ‘Tarantulas’

4. ‘You Saw’

5. ‘Fuck the Hollywood Cult’

6. ‘Skin Walker’

7. ‘We’re All Going To Die’