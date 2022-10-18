ZHU drops out of The Grass Is Greener festival

American electronic producer and singer ZHU has announced he will no longer be performing at this month’s The Grass Is Greener festival, just days after Sydney drill rappers ONEFOUR announced their departure from the line-up.

ZHU confirmed he would no longer be performing at the event in an Instagram story earlier today (October 18). “We’ve been planning this production for months and the festival made it impossible to deliver this experience,” he wrote.

ZHU’s comments echo those made by ONEFOUR over the weekend, who said in a statement that after “multiple attempts to work through many challenges with The Grass Is Greener”, organisers had “failed to honour their obligations and cannot deliver the show we and our fans expect”.

The Grass Is Greener has not yet made a public statement regarding ONEFOUR and ZHU’s departures from the bill, and both acts still appear on the line-up listed on the festival’s official website. NME has reached out to the festival, as well as organisers Handpicked and CADA, for comment and further information regarding the line-up.

The festival is due to kick off imminently, with the Gold Coast date set to take place this Saturday (October 22) at Doug Jennings Park. It is then scheduled to continue on to Canberra, Cairns and Geelong this month. Other artists currently billed on the line-up include Ty Dolla $ign, YG, PNAU and Boo Seeka.

ONEFOUR and ZHU’s exit from the festival line-up follows organisers announcing last week that Piero Pirupa, Mashd N Kutcher, Zero, Jordan Burns, Noy, Mikalah Watego and Mood Swing & Chevy Bass would no longer be appearing. Those acts were replaced by Wafia, The Grogans and Volaris.

At the time, organisers cited the “state of events globally [being] challenging” and “massive logistical pressures” for the last-minute line-up changes. They said that the festival’s headliners were “locked and loaded with international visas all approved, and flights booked”.

Several of The Grass Is Greener’s most recent Instagram posts have multiple comments from ticketholders expressing their disappointment at the lack of communication regarding the festival’s line-up, with some demanding refunds be granted.