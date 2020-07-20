Ziggy Alberts slammed for anti-mask comments on Instagram

Ziggy Alberts has been criticised for comments opposing Victoria’s new mandatory face mask policy.

In an Instagram story posted last night (July 19), Alberts wrote that he was “in complete opposition” of the decision.

“[A]ll it does is strip Australians of their basic rights in what is supposed to be a free society.

“There is [sic] so many more ways to protect a minority of immune compromised citizen [sic] without mandating face masks or lockdowns.”

I don’t believe in cancel culture, except for this guy. pic.twitter.com/SrSOV7Nypi — Melody Forghani (@forghandi) July 19, 2020

In a later post, Alberts detailed his family’s history with fleeing communist countries and living under Nazi rule, before further opposing mandatory face masks and lockdowns.

“There is no way I’m going to support, endorse or encourage mandatory face masks or lockdowns in a free country,” he wrote.

“Because our country is no longer free when you can’t leave your house or face fines for not wearing something over your mouth when you try to leave.”

Artists like Gordi, Alex Lahey and Nina Las Vegas all took to social media to condemn Alberts’ view.

Dear people who think having to wear a mask is robbing you of your “basic rights”. You have clearly never experienced an actual infringement of your basic rights. Just wear a mask. Don’t worry, you can still whisper your free-speech from beneath it. — Gordi (@GordiMusic) July 19, 2020

There is no space for the spread of misguided and misinformed rhetoric suggesting that wearing a mask is a breach of your freedoms as a human being. That messaging is dangerous, has no basis in science or medicine and will not solve anything — Alex Lahey (@AlexLahey) July 19, 2020

Additionally, triple j host Bridget Hustwaite revealed that she had messaged Alberts.

Alberts has yet to respond to the criticism directly.

He did, however, take to Instagram to thank everyone for sharing their differing opinions.

“We should all encourage eachother [sic] to be free to have different opinions,” he wrote.