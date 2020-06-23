Ziggy Alberts releases new single ‘don’t get caught up’

Ziggy Alberts has made his return today (June 24) with the release of highly anticipated new single ‘don’t get caught up’. Listen to it below.

Written during the peak of the coronavirus crisis in Australia, Alberts said he wants the song to serve as a reminder to be supporting one another.

“I wrote this song in April 2020. It was my way of expressing what I think is most important right now – to not let fear create distance between each other,” he said in a press statement.

“I think it’s easy in these times to distance one another for having different views – when really, everyone’s trying to do the right thing. We should encourage each other to be asking questions and supporting one another to have the freedom to do so.”

‘don’t get caught up’ is Alberts’ second single of the year so far, following the release of ‘Together’ at the beginning of 2020.

Via his official website, ‘Together’ was written about the same themes that ‘don’t get caught up’ was.

“This song isn’t just about the fires. It isn’t just about the irresponsibility of our governing body giving mining companies access to our limited drinking water. And it isn’t just about Australia,” he wrote.

“It is most importantly about putting fear aside and coming together. It is about freedom of speech, our freedom to protest, about our freedom to tell the truth: our freedom to ask questions.”