Ziggy Ramo and Miiesha join forces for reworked version of ‘Tjitji’

Ziggy Ramo and Miiesha have joined forces to deliver a powerful rework of the latter’s original song, ‘Tjitji’.

The new version of the track, released today (October 23), is set to appear on the forthcoming compilation album ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’, which features a slew of Indigenous artists delivering their own renditions of iconic Australian songs.

The original version of the track appeared on Miiesha’s debut collection of songs ‘Nyaaringu‘, which dropped earlier this year.

Listen to Ramo’s version below:

“Miiesha is such an incredible artist. I was blown away by her album,” Ramo said of the song in a press statement.

“She is a storyteller that is so giving. Listening to ‘Tjitji’ I felt compelled to tell my story. It was such a privilege to be able to sample her art and offer my own in return.”

Miiesha has also delivered a cover of her own today, enlisting help from The Woorabinda Singers to put a different spin on Brooks and Dunn’s ‘Neon Moon’.

Listen to that below:

Other artists set to appear on ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’ include Alice Skye, Kobie Dee, Sycco, Isaiah Firebrace, Stan Walker and more. They’ll be offering covers of classics like Crowded House‘s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, Vanessa Amorosi’s ‘Absolutely Everybody’ and Midnight Oil‘s ‘Beds Are Burning’.

‘Tjitji’ marks Ramo’s first release since he released his debut album ‘Black Thoughts‘ by surprise, coinciding with the #BlackLivesMatter marches that took place around the country earlier this year.

“Self-determination is so important for me, because I wanna be able to follow my instinct,” he told NME in a recent interview.

“I know the industry doesn’t understand my instinct, ’cause they haven’t lived my experience. I’m pretty over trying to fit into the system that was never supposed to have space for me.”

‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’ is set for release on Friday, 6 November.

The album artwork for ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’ is:

The ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’ tracklist is:

Ziggy Ramo (Ft. Miiesha) – ‘Tjitji’ Kobie Dee – ‘A Long Way Away From My Country’ Miiesha – ‘Neon Moon (Ft. The Woorabinda Singers)’ DRMNGNOW (Ft. Emily Wurramara – ‘Get Back To The Land’ Mitch Tambo – ‘Absolutely Everybody’ Sycco – ‘Solid Gold’ Aodhan – ‘Always’ Mi-Kaisha – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ Isaiah Firebrace & Stan Walker – ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ Southeast Desert Metal – ‘Beds Are Burning’