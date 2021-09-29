Ziggy Ramo announces new album and accompanying book, ‘Human’

Ziggy Ramo has announced the joint release of his next album and his debut non-fiction book, both titled ‘Human’.

The project, announced today (September 29), follows on from Ramo’s 2020 debut album ‘Black Thoughts’. The album will be released via his own imprint, Ramo Records, while the book – touted as “part memoir, part history and part cultural reckoning” – will be published by Pantera Press in collaboration with Ramo Family.

“Being stuck inside the house has led me to become delusional enough to think that writing a book is a good idea,” Ramo joked on social media when sharing the news.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Ramo expressed his excitement at the joint project, which he says gives him “the ultimate freedom to present my ideas in a way that is accessible for all”.

“Whether you learn from reading or listening, I want everyone to be able to fully engage with Human,” he said.

“It is not a book of answers. It is not a 10-step plan on how to fix this country. I am not speaking on behalf of anyone. I am simply sharing my lived experience.”

Katherine Hassett, a publisher from Pantera Press, described Ramo’s book as “powerful, fearless and from the heart.”

“Human asks if the cost of privilege in society is a denial of our full humanity,” she said. “This ground-breaking book will move hearts and minds.”

Advertisement

A release date for the joint project has not yet been disclosed. According to a press release, besides publishing the book, Ramo also has further plans to nurture emerging Indigenous writers.