Ziggy Ramo, Dallas Woods and more to play Nooky’s We Are Warriors event

Nooky is throwing his first We Are Warriors event in Eora/Sydney this week, celebrating and empowering First Nations artists.

The Yuin rapper launched the titular We Are Warriors platform and movement earlier this year – through it, he aims to inspire and support Indigenous youth by connecting them with First Nations role models. As part of the initiative, Nooky is launching the collective’s first event at Oxford Art Factory on Saturday June 11, presented in partnership with Vivid and City Of Sydney.

The line-up will see Nooky himself take the stage alongside Akala Newman, Dallas Woods, Jade Le Flay, Jayvy, Muggera, Roman Jody, Scraps, The Terrys, Triple One, Ziggy Ramo and more.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. All proceeds will go towards the We Are Warriors initiative to support future projects, including workshops with First Nations youth, and mentoring and support services for Indigenous artists.

Speaking about his decision to launch the movement back in January, Nooky said: “After experiencing racism as a kid, my Mum spoke to me three of the most powerful words I have ever heard – We Are Warriors.

“This journey has led me to launch a platform to highlight prolific Indigenous excellence across music, fashion, sports and everything in between; a celebration of Blak excellence to empower young people in our community. We deserve to be recognised, we deserve to be heard and we deserve to be celebrated. As people. As role models. As warriors.”

The launch coincided with the release of Nooky’s latest single, ‘Run Dingo’, pointedly shared in time for Invasion Day (also called Survival Day or Australia Day) on January 26. Speaking about the song at the time, he said: “Invasion Day is a draining day for us and I started laying down how I was feeling sitting there with my daughter reflecting on my childhood.”

Nooky dropped his latest EP ‘Lyrebird Park’ last year, comprising singles ‘Always Was Always Will Be’, ‘Mungo’ and ‘Talk Shit Get Split’, among other cuts.