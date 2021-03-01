News Music News

Ziggy Ramo, Kee’ahn, Ngaiire announced for new Live At The Bowl shows

Emma Donovan, Yothu Yindi and Tasman Keith have also been announced

By Caleb Triscari
Ziggy Rami, Kee'ahn and Ngaiire
CREDIT: Emma Pegrum/Press.

Arts Centre Melbourne has added two new concerts to its Live At The Bowl series that aim to highlight First Nations and Pacific Islander performers.

The two events, Blaktivism and Pasifix, will be presented by Gaba Musik, a First Nations-owned and operated arts company. Blaktivism, held on Saturday April 3 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, will feature performances from Ziggy Ramo, Emma Donovan, Kee’ahn, Yothu Yindi, Tasman Keith and more. The concert will also begin with a Woi Wurrung cleansing ceremony called Mundanai.

The following Saturday (April 10), Pasifix will showcase a number of Pacific acts, including Ngaiire, drill group No Money Enterprise, rappers STNDRD, multi-instrumentalist Kaibili and the Pasefika Vitoria Choir, among others.

Both events are curated by Gaba Musik’s artistic directors Airileke and Deline Briscoe, who said the program is a direct response to the global Black Lives Matter movement, as well as Australia’s response to Indigenous sovereignty.

“The artists across these two major events are representative of the most exciting Pacific music in Australia, and some of the most outstanding voices of First Nations Australia,” the pair said in a statement.

Tickets for both shows go on sale midday AEDT this Thursday (March 4) through the Live At The Bowl website.

