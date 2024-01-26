Hear Ziggy Ramo’s new single ‘Banamba’, off his upcoming album ‘Human?’

Ziggy Ramo has released a new single ‘Banamba’, the first taste of his upcoming album ‘Human?’.

The track arrives on January 26, known widely as “Australia Day” but also as Invasion Day, Survival Day or a Day of Mourning given its commemoration of the landing of the First Fleet. It also arrives a year after Ramo, who is of Wik and Solomon Islands ancestry, released his last album, ‘Sugar Coated Lies’.

In a press statement, Ramo explained the meaning and genesis of the song: “Banamba means change, from the Birri Gubba language. During a studio session in 2021, Guyala Bayles shared the word with me and from conversation the song took shape. Banamba acknowledges the cost of Blak resilience.”

‘Banamba’ arrives with a music video that, Ramo says, “is dedicated to all people who have fought to make a difference for our communities. It’s a celebration of those brave enough to stop oppressive forces”.

The video opens with a 1933 address to the King by Aboriginal leader King Burraga calling for representation in Federal Parliament and the right to live for Indigenous Australians, and continues with more archival footage.

In his statement, Ramo says: “Archival footage acts as a collage of Blak resistance: The 1965 Freedom Rides, 67Referendum, The Tent Embassy, Vincent Lingarri, Charlie Perkins … protest after protest. We might go about it in different ways, and not always agree about the best path to take – but ultimately we all want change. May we never lose sight of our humanity. A banamba is coming.”

‘Banamba’ previews Ramo’s upcoming album ‘Human?’, which will be accompanied this year by Ramo’s debut book of the same name and an exhibition. Per a press release, Ramo is still in the midst of writing the book, which reflects on his life experiences and how they are linked to history.

Ramo first announced ‘Human?’ in 2021, revealing the book would be published by Pantera Press in collaboration with Ramo Family. At the time, Pantera Press publisher Katherine Hassett called it a “ground-breaking book [that] will move hearts and minds.”

Besides releasing ‘Sugar Coated Lies’ last year, Ramo also made his debut as an actor and composer in the Stan original series Black Snow.