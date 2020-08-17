Ziggy Ramo performs ‘Stand For Something’ on ‘Q+A’

Ziggy Ramo performed a powerful rendition of his song ‘Stand For Something’ on the ABC’s Q+A last night (August 17).

Ramo was backed by a three-piece band for the performance and became visibly emotional as he rapped about racial inequality and the plight of Indigenous Australians.

Watch the performance below:

Earlier in the show, Ramo revealed his original song choice had been a different one from his debut album ‘Black Thoughts’, called ‘April 25th’.

He said he was told by the broadcaster that the song was “not appropriate” and suggested his invitation on the program was “performative”.

“Me sitting on this panel ticks off a box for the ABC that is cultural diversity, but if I’m not able to express my perspective, is it performative? Or is it actual cultural diversity?” he said.

Host Hamish Macdonald responded by pointing to some of the song’s lyrics, such as “fuck those ANZACS”, as having a “lot of context, which we did want to talk to you about tonight to understand where that comes from, but without context there may be issues”.

Fellow panellist and former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said he would have to agree with the ABC’s decision for censoring the song, suggesting that it may be insulting to Indigenous ANZACS.

Ramo then went on to explain how ‘April 25th’ – which also includes the lyrics “fuck those wack blacks” – is about examining the country’s double standards when it comes to facing our history.

“We can’t just pick parts of our history that we want to recognise and bury the others,” he said. “If in World War II we fought against genocide, yet we don’t recognise the genocide in our own country, that’s a double standard.”

Watch the full exchange below:

Ramo’s debut album ‘Black Thoughts’ was released in June to coincide with the Black Lives Matter marches happening around the country at the time.

Ramo will be performing the record, which NME Australia called “2020’s most important Australian album”, in a livestream performance at the Sydney Opera House later this month.