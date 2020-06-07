Ziggy Ramo releases surprise new album ‘Black Thoughts’

Sydney-based artist Ziggy Ramo released his new album, ‘Black Thoughts’, by surprise over the weekend to coincide with the #BlackLivesMatter marches that happened around the country. Listen below.

He revealed the album on Instagram, detailing the point of life he was in when he wrote it in a lengthy statement.

“I wrote this album 5 years ago while I was hospitalized,” he wrote.

“I was in a dark space and on suicide watch. It was my obituary. I wanted to document my thoughts so that our stories could be heard after I was gone. With the love and support of family and friends I was able to rediscover hope. The album was very healing for me, but I never put it out because I knew as a country we weren’t ready to listen.”

He went on to say that he wishes the album was dated and irrelevant now, but he believes that sadly isn’t the case.

“Racism isn’t an American issue. It is everywhere. Australia is built on it. Before we can strategize and come together as a country to make real change, we need to learn our history.

“This album is not the answer to the question. It’s a starting point of continued conversation. A lot of you have been asking what you can do to support change during this time. You can start by listening.”