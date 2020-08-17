Ziggy Ramo to perform ‘Black Thoughts’ at the Sydney Opera House

Ziggy Ramo will be performing his debut album ‘Black Thoughts’ in a livestream event at the Sydney Opera House later this month.

The rapper will be joined by a ten-piece band for the performance, which is part of the Sydney Opera House’s From Our House To Yours digital season.

The show will also feature animated visuals from illustrator Kamsani Bin Salleh, known professionally as Kambarni, created specifically for the event.

“When I wrote this album, I didn’t think I’d be alive to see it released,” Ramo said in a statement.

“It’s surreal to think that I’ll now get to put this message on such an iconic stage. I’m humbled to be allowed to share my story on Gadigal Country. I hope this performance can create further conversations that Australia needs to have. Always was, always will be Aboriginal land.”

The event will be livestreamed here on Saturday August 29, at 9pm AEST.

Ramo released ‘Black Thoughts’ in June, to coincide with the Black Lives Matter marches that were happening around the country at the time. In an Instagram post, he explained the story behind the album and revealed that it had been completed five years prior, in 2015.

“I wrote this album while I was hospitalised,” he wrote in June. “I was in a dark space and on suicide watch. It was my obituary.”

“I wanted to document my thoughts so that our stories could be heard after I was gone. With the love and support of family and friends I was able to rediscover hope. The album was very healing for me, but I never put it out because I knew as a country we weren’t ready to listen.”

Ramo will also be a panelist and performer on ABC’s Q&A tonight (August 17). Tune in at 9.30pm AEST.