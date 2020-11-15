Listen to Zipper’s ripping single ‘Flower’ from forthcoming debut EP

Zipper, a new Sydney band that includes members from a slew of underground Australian post-punk favourites, have announced their debut EP ‘Dreamer’s Gate’ will arrive later this month.

The EP was recorded at Monster Mouse in Marrickville last year by the band’s own Liam Kenny. The five-track debut is slated to arrive Friday November 20 through Brisbane label Tenth Court, a joint release with France’s Urticaria Records, which will handle its European distribution.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared its lead single ‘Flower’, a textural yet taut, springy new wave cut. Listen below – pre-orders for a limited cassette tape run are available here.

The band cite the likes of short-lived Japanese act Plastics and British post-punk outfit Magazine as influences. Both are immediately clear on listening to ‘Flower’, with its flashes of esoteric pop acting as a counterpoint to the track’s more abrasive elements.

Angular guitars whirr around one another above a steadfast, motorik rhythm section and vocalist Haruka Sato, who sings in a mixture of English and Japanese.

While it’s Sato’s first band, the rest of Zipper boast a shared resume that includes an array of beloved cult acts, featuring members of Wireheads, Nylex, Rule of Thirds, Divine Rip and Mains.