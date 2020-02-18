ZOOT announce reunion tour dedicated to late lead singer Darryl Cotton

Influential Australian pop rock band ZOOT have announced a reunion tour, playing their first shows in nearly 50 years in November. Find the full list of tour dates below.

The tour was prompted by and is dedicated to their late lead singer Darryl Cotton’s memory who passed away in 2012 from liver cancer. The ZOOT reunion also celebrates the 50th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Just Zoot’.

The lineup that will play Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne in November comprises ‘60s ZOOT members Rick Springfield, Beeb Birtles and Rick Brewer, with the addition of Russell Morris.

Morris played with Cotton in several groups outside of ZOOT, including Burns Cotton & Morris and Cotton Keays & Morris.

“I am not trying to be Darryl,” Morris said in a statement. “But as I worked with Darryl for so long, he is a part of me. And I know how much he cared about ZOOT, so I will give it my very best.”

Birtles added, “Who would have thought we’d still be performing ZOOT songs 50 years after the release of ‘Just Zoot’. Nevertheless, here we are with ZOOT in 2020!”

ZOOT formed in Adelaide in 1966 under the first name Down The Line. They moved to Melbourne two years after, and their singles began to gain traction on the Melbourne and Brisbane charts. Their biggest hit was their cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’, which they released in 1971.

Presale begins Wednesday 19 February at 9am while general sale starts from 9am Friday February 21 via DRW Entertainment. Platinum VIP Meet and Greet and Gold VIP packages will also be available, though no prices have been released as yet.

Zoot’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (November 12)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (13)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (20)

Melbourne, Palais Theatre (21)

