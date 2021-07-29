ZZ Top will continue on following death of Dusty Hill, confirms Billy Gibbons

ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons has confirmed that the band will continue on following the death of Dusty Hill.

News of the bassist’s passing was confirmed yesterday (July 28) by the group’s longtime rep, who said that Hill died at home in his sleep. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

They added: “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Now, Gibbons has revealed that even with the death of their longtime bassist the legendary rock band will continue to perform.

According to radio host Eddie Trunk, who hosts the Trunk Nation show on SiriusXM, Gibbons texted him to say the band aren’t planning on stopping anytime soon. The text reportedly read: “As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ And… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”

The singer and guitarist added in the text: “Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, ‘Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top.’ He meant it, amigo. He really did.”

Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop . Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

Also this from @BillyFGibbons @ZZTop : Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, “Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top”.

He meant it, amigo. He really did. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

ZZ Top cancelled their show in Simpsonville, South Carolina, last night (July 28) in light of Hill’s passing, but the rest of their schedule gigs currently remain intact. The tour is set to resume tomorrow night (July 30) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

As it stands, their current tour runs all the way through December 12, and then picks up again with a Canadian leg in 2022.

Since news of his death broke, a number of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Hill.

Paul Stanley of KISS wrote: WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but ‘Thank you’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!’”

Ozzy Osbourne said: “Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world.”

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott added: “Today we lost a great friend and a remarkable Texan. ZZ Top’s Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 Truly a music legend.”