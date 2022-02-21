Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic says he’s “really busy trying to finish a record”

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has announced that he’s working on a record with plans to release it this spring.

He shared the news on Twitter, first posting an interview he did in 2011 with Bass Player magazine, and writing, “I have not read this in years, but recall being happy with how it turned out.”

In a now-deleted tweet, he added: “I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups – looking for a mid-March release. But it’s a secret, so don’t tell anybody!”

Advertisement

In 2017, the bassist started an environmentally inspired band called Giants In The Trees, but it’s unclear if the tweet refers to that project or a new solo album.

Last year, Novoselic discussed Nirvana’s album ‘Nevermind’ with Uncut, teasing the 30th anniversary reissue of the LP, which at that point had yet to be released.

At the time he said, “The anniversary is really for the fans and what the album means to them. If it helps people make some sense of the world, that’s great. You have to figure it out for yourself, though.”

In the same interview, current Foo Fighters leader and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl reflected on how he and his bandmates didn’t expect the album to become a success. He said he remembered getting feedback from friends who heard the album and would say: “Oh my God. You guys are going to be fucking huge!”

Advertisement

Grohl added: “Everyone had these lofty opinions and I thought, ‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no fucking way that is ever going to happen.’

Earlier this month lawyers representing Nirvana filed to dismiss Spencer Elden’s latest motion to bring the ‘Nevermind’ lawsuit back to court. It comes after a judge dismissed the band’s legal dispute with the man who was photographed as a baby for the classic album’s cover art, earlier this month.