NME Awards 2020: AJ Tracey announced to perform on the night

AJ Tracey has been announced as the latest performer to join the action at the NME Awards 2020.

A recent NME Big Read cover star, West London rapper Tracey joined the previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee, as well The 1975 – who’ll be closing the night with a five-song set. This comes after Tracey was featured in the full list of nominees for the NME Awards 2020, landing four nods for Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act In The World, Best British Song and Best Song In The World – the latter for his runaway hit ‘Ladbroke Grove’.

“Proper excited to be both performing and nominated at this year’s NME awards,” said Tracey. “It’s going to be a good night!”

Advertisement

Today NME also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will be co-hosting on the night, while the legend Courtney Love will pick up the coveted Icon Award. This comes after last week’s announcement that Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis is this year’s Godlike Genius.

The NME Awards takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Last week, NME Awards announced the winners for the first-ever Australia-only categories. Tame Impala, Stella Donnelly, Tones And I are among those who nabbed trophies. See the full list of Oz winners here.