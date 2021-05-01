Noel Clarke: Report filed with Metropolitan Police after recent allegations

A report relating to allegations of sexual offences by a man has been filed with London’s Metropolitan Police following the recent claims made against Noel Clarke.

Met Police confirmed to BBC News that they received a third party report on April 21 relating to allegations of sexual offenses by a man. Police have said they are assessing the information, but that an investigation is not currently underway.

A statement given by Met Police said: “On Wednesday, 21 April, police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.” At this time it is unclear who made the initial report to police and they have not confirmed the identity of the man against whom the report was made.

According to the BBC, a third party report is anonymous so the allegation cannot be investigated by the police. However, it can be used as intelligence, for example to see if it matches with other reports against the same person.

News of the report comes after a number of allegations of sexual harassment and bullying were made against the actor.

On Thursday (April 29), a report was published in The Guardian that saw 20 women accuse Clarke of a variety of wrongdoings – from alleged bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” Clarke said in a statement obtained by the BBC.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.”