Northeast Party House and Thundamentals head up inaugural Let The Music Play festival

Let The Music Play, a new festival set to take place in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, has announced the artists and venues for its inaugural run.

The festival, announced today (June 8), will take place across the Valley on Saturday August 13. Among the participating venues are the Fortitude Music Hall, The Zoo and The Brightside – the latter of which will be implementing its outdoor setting.

The festival will also see the city’s Warner Street transformed into ‘Unicorn Alley’, where DJ Harry K will host a “takeover” of the vicinity. A ticket to the festival will grant access to all four venues at any given time, although each venue is expected to hit capacity.

A press release for the festival boasts that the event will mark “the largest ticketed single-day festival in Fortitude Valley history”. Among those announced for Let The Music Play are dance-punk sextet Northeast Party House, hip-hop trio Thundamentals, pop singer Wafia and memetic dance duo Mash’d N Kutcher. A full list of performers can be found below.

A teaser video for the festival has also been shared, set to a disco remix of Powderfinger‘s 2003 single ‘(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind’ – a reference to the band’s bassist, John Collins, being one of the co-owners of the Fortitude Music Hall. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Mark Gibbons – the festival’s co-curator and the head of programming at the Fortitude Music Hall – said that it is the Brisbane music community’s “duty to continue to support the Fortitude Valley, Brisbane live music venues and the creative arts”.

“This event honours past and present party-goers, that frequent our creative spaces and show collective resolve against whatever the next obstacles thrown at us are,” he said.

A pre-sale is currently running for the festival, with those tickets available via Ticketmaster. A general sale will follow at 10am local time on Friday (June 10).

Let The Music Play’s 2022 line-up is:

Northeast Party House

Thundamentals

Wafia

Jesswar

Mash’d N Kutcher

Bullhorn

Cloe Terare

Collar

Dancing Water

Great Sage

Kinder

Joy

Pink Matter

Saftey Club

Tseba

Wiigz