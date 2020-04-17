Ocean Alley announce new tour film ‘The Archives’

Ocean Alley have announced that they will be premiering a brand new tour film, titled The Archives, on YouTube later today (April 17).

The Archives. We’ve got a film premiering tomorrow night on @YouTube at 7PM AEST from our tours last year in North America, Europe and UK. A raw 49 minute behind the scenes look at our time on the road. This gallery is from Aug '19 in Europe / UK by The Sauce pic.twitter.com/hEWJYlTMYZ — Ocean Alley (@oceanalleyau) April 16, 2020

On Twitter, coinciding with the film’s announcement, the band said that The Archives is a compilation of footage taken from the band’s recent tours in Europe and North America.

In a statement given to NME Australia, the band said that the film “provides a rare behind the scenes glimpse into our touring life and schedule.

“The film includes the good shows, the bad shows and everything in-between, all with the Ocean Alley way of doing things at the forefront; never taking ourselves too seriously and maintaining the fun no matter how big (or small) the show.”

The movie was shot and edited by the band’s tour manager Tyler Bell, on his handicam and on super 8 film.

The film is set to premiere on the band’s YouTube channel tonight at 7pm AEST.

Ocean Alley have spent the majority of their time touring following the release of their 2018 album ‘Chiaroscuro’.

After touring internationally for the majority of last year, they were set to embark on their first headline Australian tour in two years this May following a spot on the 2020 Laneway lineup. However, this tour has since been postponed to February 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions on mass gatherings.

NME Australia caught up with Ocean Alley at the Melbourne leg of Laneway festival, where they mentioned that they had begun work on their highly anticipated third album at The Grove Studios in Somersby, New South Wales.