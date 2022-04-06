Olivia Rodrigo covers Avril Lavigne as ‘Sour’ world tour begins in Portland

Olivia Rodrigo began her ‘Sour’ world tour in Portland, Oregon last night (April 5) – see footage, reaction, photos, setlist and more.

The dates behind her 2021 debut album start in North America this week before heading to Europe in June and ending in the UK in July. Supporting will be Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

At last night’s show at the Theater of the Clouds in Portland, Rodrigo played a 12-song set, opening with ‘Brutal’ and closing with ‘Good 4 U’.

In between, she covered Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated’ and ‘Seether’ by Verruca Salt, aired other cuts from ‘Sour’ and more. See footage, a full setlist, photos, remaining tour dates and more below.

Olivia Rodrigo played:

‘Brutal’

‘Jealousy, Jealousy’

‘Drivers License’

‘Complicated’ (Avril Lavigne cover)

‘Hope Ur Ok’

‘Enough For You’ / ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’

‘Happier’

‘Seether’ (Veruca Salt cover)

‘Favorite Crime’

‘Traitor’

‘Deja Vu’

‘Good 4 U’

At the weekend, Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sour’ at the 2022 Grammys, calling it a childhood dream come true.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s remaining ‘Sour’ world tour dates below. In a recent interview, she discussed why the gigs aren’t in bigger venues, saying she doesn’t think she “should skip any steps” regarding her ascent to stardom.

APRIL 2022

02 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

05 – Portland, Theater Of The Clouds*

06 – Seattle, WAMU Theater*

07 – Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

09 – Salt Lake City, UCCU Center*

11 – Denver, Mission Ballroom*

12 – Denver, Mission Ballroom*

14 – Minneapolis, Armory*

15 – Chicago, Aragon Ballroom*

16 – Chicago, Aragon Ballroom*

19 – Milwaukee, Eagles Ballroom*

20 – Chesterfield, The Factory*

22 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

23 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre*

26 – New York, Radio City Music Hall!

27 – New York, Radio City Music Hall!

29 – Toronto, Massey Hall!

30 – Toronto, Massey Hall!

MAY 2022

03 – Boston, Roadrunner!

04 – Washington DC, Anthem!

06 – Philadelphia, The Met!

07 – Philadelphia, The Met!

09 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy!

10 – Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House!

13 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater!

14 – Irving, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory!

17 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre!

18 – San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park!

20 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea!

21 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl!

24 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

25 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

JUNE 2022

11 – Hamburg, Stadtpark^

13 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall^

15 – Zurich, Halle 622^

16 – Milan, Fabrique^

18 – Cologne, Palladium^

19 – Brussels, Forest National^

21 – Paris, Zénith^

22 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live^

29 – Cork, Live At The Marquee^

30 – Dublin, Fairview Park^

JULY 2022

02 – Glasgow, O2 Academy^

03 – Manchester, O2 Apollo^

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

* with Gracie Abrams

! with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen