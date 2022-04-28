Olivia Wilde served custody papers by Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde has been served with custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

The director was promoting her new film Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon when she was handed a brown envelope.

A person approached the stage at Caesars Palace from the seats and slid an envelope marked “personal and confidential” across the front of the stage to her.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked. She then opened it, according to Deadline, to find custody documents related to her two children with Sudeikis, the comedian and star of Ted Lasso.

A source for Sudeikis, told Variety: “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.

“Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The pair split up in late 2020 after nearly 10 years together.

Following the incident Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon’s managing director, said: “We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorised to be there.

“In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees.”

Wilde has since started a relationship with Harry Styles who stars in Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh.

She recently shared a black-and-white photo of Styles sat in an old sports car, and praised him for his “humility and grace” during filming for the movie.

Wilde also recently said Don’t Worry Darling is the equivalent of “The Feminine Mystique on acid”, and was inspired by psychosexual thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022.