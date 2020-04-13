Echo, the latest hero to join the Overwatch roster, will make her debut tomorrow (April 14).

Blizzard revealed the official release date for Echo, who is the game’s 32nd hero, through the official Overwatch Twitter account. The announcement arrived alongside a six-second clip that shows off the character’s abilities. Watch it below.

Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14! pic.twitter.com/BWO8W6ivDO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 9, 2020

Echo is a damage-type hero equipped with a tri-shot gun, Sticky Bombs ability and a Focus Beam that deals four times more damage to enemies with less than 50 per cent health. She is also able to take flight for three seconds and glide when she’s coming in for a landing. Echo’s Ultimate ability is Duplicate, which allows her to mimic the abilities of any character on the opposing team.

Echo was first revealed by Blizzard in November 2019 at BlizzCon, alongside announced Overwatch 2. Although, eagle-eyed fans would have probably recognised Echo from the 2018 animated short, Reunion, where Ashe was revealed.

Revisit the short below.

In game lore, Echo was created by former Omnica Corporation employee Dr Mina Liao after she left the company as a result of the Omnic Crisis. After joining Overwatch, Liao started the Echo project but diverted the company into thinking it was an adaptive support robot, rather than one with an advanced AI.

In other Blizzard news, the company has released a statement on the uncertainty of this year’s BlizzCon, which is currently slated for November.

“It’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it,” said Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon.