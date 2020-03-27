Parkway Drive release ‘Viva The Underdogs’ film soundtrack

Parkway Drive have released ‘Viva The Underdogs’, the soundtrack to their documentary of the same name.

The album, released today (March 27), features 11 live tracks from the band’s headline appearance at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in 2019.

Stream the ‘Viva La Underdogs’ soundtrack below:

The album also includes three exclusive studio tracks re-recorded in German, a first in the band’s history.

The songs re-recorded were ‘Würgegriff (Vice Grip)’, ‘Die Leere (The Void)’ and ‘Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxer)’.

“This was hands down one of the most unique projects we’ve undertaken”, vocalist Winston McCall said in a press statement.

“The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge… we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity.

“We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms.”

Watch the trailer for the documentary below:

Screened globally in cinemas on January 22, ‘Viva The Underdogs’ is the third documentary centred on the band.

It follows 2009’s ‘Parkway Drive: The DVD’ and 2012’s ‘Home Is For The Heartless’.

Directed by Allan Hardy, ‘Viva La Underdogs’ was made to provide and insight into the working lives of the quintet with exclusive behind the scenes material and footage from life on the road over the band’s career of more than a decade.