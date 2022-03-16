Party Dozen announce third album ‘The Real Work’, share ‘The Iron Boot’

Party Dozen have shared details of their third studio album, as well as sharing its second single, ‘The Iron Boot’.

‘The Real Work’ follows on from the noise-rock duo’s 2020 album ‘Pray For Party Dozen’. The album’s lead single, ‘The Worker’, was released back in January of 2021. Its announcement also comes weeks after the band confirmed their signing to US indie label Temporary Residence, who will release ‘The Real Work’ internationally as well as reissuing their two previous albums on vinyl.

To coincide with the album announcement, the band have shared its second single, ‘The Iron Boot’. An accompanying music video has also been shared, which the group made with the team of Tim Nagle, Reece Turbin, Dom Rogers and Ravi Gupta. Watch it below:

In a press statement, the band revealed that ‘The Iron Boot’ is the opening track on ‘The Real Work’. “We always like to start records with a bang,” they said. “It’s always a discussion of how many big songs we can fit on the start of the album. We call it stacking the front.”

Alongside ‘The Worker’ and ‘The Iron Boot’, ‘The Real Work’ also features the track ‘Macca The Mutt’ – which features spoken-word contributions from Nick Cave. The duo had previously covered ‘No Pussy Blues’, a 2007 single from Cave’s side project Grinderman, at their live shows. The song will mark the first Party Dozen song with a featured artist on it.

Like their two previous albums, ‘The Real Work’ was recorded and produced by drummer Jonathan Boulet in the duo’s own Sydney studio space. It will be released locally by Boulet’s label, Grupo, on July 8.

Pre-orders for the album are available now via the Party Dozen Bandcamp page. The duo are also set to perform two single launch shows for ‘The Iron Boot’ in the coming weeks – one at Sydney venue Mary’s Underground on March 31, the other in Melbourne at the Northcote Social Club on April 7.

Party Dozen’s ‘The Real Work’ tracklist is:

1. ‘The Iron Boot’

2. ‘Macca The Mutt’ (feat Nick Cave)

3. ‘Fruits Of Labour’

4. ‘The Worker’

5. ‘Earthly Times’

6. ‘The Big Quit’

7. ‘Major Beef’

8. ‘Balance’

9. ‘Risky Behaviour’