Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective announce final album in ‘Perfect Vision’ trilogy

Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective have announced the third and final album in their ‘Perfect Vision’ trilogy.

Entitled ‘Peradam’, the final instalment in the series follows last year’s ‘Peyote Dance’ and ‘Mummer Love’. Set to arrive on September 4 through Bella Union, it will feature Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anoushka Shankar, and Tenzin Choegyal. The album’s title track has been released – you can listen to it below.

As with their previous collaborations, ‘Peradam’ will be a celebration of a writer from the past.

Smith and Soundwalk Collective first worked together on 2016’s ‘Killer Road’, a tribute to the German poet and songwriter Nico. ‘Peyote Dance’ honoured Antonin Artaud, while ‘Mummer Love’ celebrated the works of Rimbaud.

‘Peradam’ will shine a light on René Daumal, the French metaphysical novelist whose most famous work, Mount Analogue: A Novel Of Symbolically Authentic Non-Euclidean Adventures In Mountain Climbing, compares the meaning of life to an alpine ascent.

In the book, the “peradam” is a magnificent curved crystal, but it represents something of value that can only be found by looking for it.

On the album’s title track, Smith can be heard saying more than once: “I would not speak of the mountain.”

It features other quotes from the book also, such as: “Its summit must be inaccessible, but its base accessible to human beings,” and: “It must exist geographically. The gateway to the invisible must be visible.”

Due out September 4, you can pre-order ‘Peradam’ here.

Meanwhile, Patti Smith and Her Band, Bon Iver, and Jimmy Barnes have been announced as headliners of Byron Bay Bluesfest 2021.

Also billed in the first reveal are George Benson, John Butler, Xavier Rudd and The Cat Empire.