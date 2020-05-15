Archie Roach and Solo join Paul Kelly and others on the latest instalment of ‘The State of Music’

Archie Roach and Horrowshow’s Solo have been added to the lineup for the third episode of livestream series The State of Music.

The two acts join Paul Kelly, Alex Lahey, Tim Freedman and more. Courtney Barnett who was originally scheduled to perform is no longer able to take part in Episode Three.

Meg Mac, Mo’Ju, Tim Minchin and Vika & Linda Bull will also perform. In addition to his performance, Minchin will take on guest hosting duties with Jane Gazzo. As always, surprise collaborations have been promised on the night, with Solo slated for a special performance with Tim Freedman.

This week’s episode will also see the premiere of exclusive footage from Kelly’s 2019 Making Gravy tour.

Episode three will air on Saturday, May 16 from the new time of 7pm AEST on YouTube, Facebook and the Victoria Together website.

The State of Music was announced last month as part of the Victorian Government’s new initiative, Victoria Together, a website that highlights music, entertainment and art from the state. The first episode featured performances from G Flip, Birds of Tokyo and Diesel. The second had an all-female lineup in time for Mother’s Day, lead by Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins and Vera Blue.

The State of Music, in effect a collaboration between Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski and the Victorian Government, follows the former’s Music From The Home Front livestream on Anzac Day. In a press statement, Gudinski said: “Melbourne is one of the great music cities in the world and the leading music city in Australia.”

“While we are currently unable to experience music in Victoria’s celebrated live venues this great initiative will play a part in ensuring our musicians and those that work in the music industry have a future.”