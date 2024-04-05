Paul Oakenfold and Carl Cox have an “absolute blast” on first ever collab ‘Concentrate’

Paul Oakenfold has up teamed with Carl Cox for the first time for new techno single ‘Concentrate’.

The pair, who have DJ’d on the same bill together for many years, have joined forces on the track as part of the 30th anniversary of the Perfecto label. You can listen to it below.

Oakenfold said via a press release: “Teaming up with Carl for ‘Concentrate’ was a natural evolution for us. It’s our way of paying homage to our history and to show where we’re at right now musically. Carl is a pioneering legend that was signed to the label so it marks a nice full circle moment. This is the first collaboration of many to come.”

Cox added: “Working with Paul on this track was an absolute blast. ‘Concentrate’ represents the perfect synergy between our styles, and we can’t wait for our everyone to hear it.”

‘Perfecto 30’ will see a host of special releases, remixes, collaborations and live events to celebrate the iconic label.

A documentary – Welcome To Perfecto – is also in the pipeline, featuring commentary from Cox, Fatboy Slim, Todd Terry, David Guetta and more.

Oakenfold added: “Perfecto is now a thirty-year-old brand: there are generations that have grown up with the sound. They got into dance music and have grown up with the label, collecting our vinyl from day one. It’s turned into much more than a label. So to celebrate that spirit, I’m just going to do what I’m good at and really love – and go out in a blaze of glory for my last dance.”

Meanwhile, Oakenfold recently denied all allegations in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by his former personal assistant.