Peach PRC shares shimmery new single ‘F U Goodbye’, announces national EP tour

Peach PRC has shared a shimmery new single titled ‘F U Goodbye’, dropping it alongside the news of a national headline tour to support her forthcoming debut EP, ‘Manic Dream Pixie’.

In a press release, Peach said the new track – which she minted with producer Konstantin Kersting – is “about reclaiming my power over one of the most damaging experiences of my life – and putting the blame where it belongs”.

She expounded further: “The verses sort of lull the perpetrator into a false sense of calm, but the chorus is me fully unleashing my rage and refusing to play the insipid little victim.”

Have a look at the lyric video for ‘F U Goodbye’ below:

‘F U Goodbye’ comes as our second preview of Peach’s ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ EP, following the release of ‘Perfect For You’ (which interpolates Paris Hilton‘s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’) last month. The full record will be out on April 28 via Island and Republic.

Following the EP’s release, Peach will tour it nationally at the end of April. She’ll kick the run off with theatre shows in Adelaide and Melbourne, before continuing in mid-May with similarly huge gigs in Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. A full rundown of dates and venues can be seen below, with tickets available here from 9am local time this coming Tuesday (March 7). A pre-sale will also run from the same time a day earlier (March 6).

Tomorrow (March 5) will see Peach perform at the closing concert for the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride in Sydney. Taking place at the Domain, the show – dubbed ‘Rainbow Republic’ – will also feature performances from the likes of Kim Petras, MUNA, G Flip and Alter Boy.

Prior to debuting ‘Perfect For You’ last month, Peach rose to stardom with a string of standalone singles: first the viral hit ‘Josh’ in February 2021, then ‘Symptomatic’, ‘I’ve Been Bad, Santa’, ‘Heavy’, ‘God Is A Freak’ and ‘Forever Drunk’.

Last year saw Peach make her debut live appearances, including sets at festivals like Spilt Milk and Falls, where NME said she “truly brought the afternoon’s energy to a peak, eliciting deafening screams with bubblegum belters”.

Peach PRC’s ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 27 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday 28 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

MAY

Thursday 11 – Wajuk/Perth, Astor Theatre

Saturday 13 – Eora/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday 19 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Triffid