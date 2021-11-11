Pete Davidson roasts Jonas Brothers for “supermarket” music in Netflix special

Pete Davidson has taken aim at the Jonas Brothers in their new Netflix special Family Roast.

The upcoming show, which premieres on November 23, is described by the streaming platform as a celebration of “the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family,” and will feature sketches, songs and special guests.

Among them is Davidson, who refers to himself as a “huge fan” of the band in a promotional clip before adding: “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket.”

The comedian, who wears a Jonas Brothers t-shirt on the show, continues: “Show some respect, Nick’s a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”

Finally, Davidson comments on some potential sibling rivalry within the band.

“Nick even had a hit called ‘Jealous’, although it would’ve been more believable if Kevin was singing it,” he said. Watch the clip in full below.

Last month, Rami Malek and Davidson parodied Squid Game on Saturday Night Live, singing a country song as they made their way through the challenges.

Davidson and guest host Malek were then seen donning the green tracksuits worn by the players in the show and moving through a recreation of its set. “₩45billion – that’s a whole lot of money,” Malek sang. “At least I think it is/ I’m confused by the currency.”

Elsewhere, Davidson will again be appearing on Netflix as Joey Ramone in the upcoming biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone.

The film will be directed by Jason Orley, who worked with Davidson on Big Time Adolescence and Pete Davidson: Alive From New York and will be based on Ramone’s brother Mickey Leigh’s memoir of the same name. A release date is yet to be announced.